The Banking Sector’s Top-Paid CEOs

InvestorPlace is checking out a list of the top-paid CEOs in the banking sector.
The list of the top-paid CEOs in the baking sector comes from the S&P Global Market Intelligence. The list is for the compensation that the CEOs earned in 2017.
Here are the five top-paid CEOs of 2017.
- Jamie Dimon — The CEO of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) made a total of 28.30 million in 2017. This includes $6.8- million in cash and $21.50 million in stock.
- Brian Thomas Moynihan — Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO pulled in a total of 21.30 million in the previous year. The breakdown of pay includes $1.8 million in cash and $19.50 million in stocks.
- Michael L. Corbat — The CEO of Citigroup (NYSE:C) brought in a total of $17.80 million in the prior year. 2017 pay for this CEO comes in the form of $8.00 million in cash and $9.80 million worth of stock.
- Timothy J. Sloan — Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) CEO Sloan saw a total compensation of $17.50 million for the full year of 2017. This CEO’s pay includes $2.50 million in cash and $15.00 million in stock.
- William S. Demchak — PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) paid its CEO 13.20 million last year. The final CEO on our list received $1.30 million of his pay in cash, another $6.70 million in cash and the remaining $5.20 million comes from nonequity incentive plan compensation.
You can follow this link to see the full list of the top-paid CEOs in the baking sector. There’s also information about the increase and decrease in compensation that CEOs in the banking sector received last year.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.