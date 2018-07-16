4 Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:
Kroger (NYSE:KR): This retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN): This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU): This seller of recreational powerboats, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS): This operator of retail department stores, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
