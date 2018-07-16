4 Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Kroger (NYSE: KR ): This retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus Kroger has a PEG ratio 1.97, compared with 2.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Kroger Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th: Conn’s Inc (CONN)

Conn’s (NASDAQ: CONN ): This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Conn’s, Inc. Price and Consensus Conn’s has a PEG ratio 0.73, compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Conn's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU ): This seller of recreational powerboats, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio 1.02, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Malibu Boats, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th: Dillard’s Inc (DDS)

Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS ): This operator of retail department stores, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Dillard’s, Inc. Price and Consensus Dillard’s has a PEG ratio 1.37, compared with 9.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

