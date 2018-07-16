Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy > 4 Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th

4 Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th

By Zacks Equity Research, Zacks Investment Research

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Kroger (NYSE:KR): This retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Kroger has a PEG ratio 1.97, compared with 2.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN): This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Conn’s has a PEG ratio 0.73, compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU): This seller of recreational powerboats, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio 1.02, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS): This operator of retail department stores, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Dillard’s has a PEG ratio 1.37, compared with 9.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

