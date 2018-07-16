4 Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS ): This sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus Dick’s Sporting Goods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.23, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Compare Brokers

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th: Navient Corporation (NAVI)

Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI ): This provider of credit services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.11, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Compare Brokers

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th: Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

Penske (NYSE: PAG ): This transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus Penske Automotive Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.36, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Compare Brokers

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th: OneMain Holdings (OMF)

OneMain (NYSE: OMF ): This provider of insurance services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.4% over the last 60 days.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus OneMain Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.84, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Wall Street’s Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>