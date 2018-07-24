Top Tesla Sales Executive Resigns

Ganesh Srivats, a top sales executive at Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), is no longer with the company.

Ganesh Srivats is leaving Tesla behind to take over as the CEO of online fashion retailer Moda Operandi. While with TSLA, he served as the Vice President of Sales for North America. He also took on the role of head of worldwide sales for the company earlier this year.

While working at Tesla, Ganesh Srivats oversaw the launch of the electric car company’s Model X and Model 3 vehicles. Prior to working at TSLA, he spent 10 years at Burberry. His final role at the company was Senior Vice President of Retail for the Americas.

“Moda now has an opportunity to rapidly scale its business globally, while continuing to innovate the core platform and delight its customers,” Srivats said in a statement. “I am excited to be coming back to the fashion industry, and honored to have the opportunity to work with Moda’s talented teams, to drive the next phase of growth.”

According to Electrek, Ganesh Srivats hasn’t been serving as the head of worldwide sales at Tesla for some time. He reportedly went on leave back in April and wasn’t expected to return from it. When this occurred, TSLA brought Robin Ren, the head of its operations in China, in to cover worldwide sales duties.

Tesla has been quickly going through sales executives. Ganesh Srivats only just took over as the head of worldwide sales back in February. This was due to Jon McNeil leaving the company at that time to join Lyft.

TSLA stock was down 2% as of noon Tuesday.

