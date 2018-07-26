Trump Blasts Twitter: Accuses TWTR of ‘Shadow Banning’

President Donald Trump is calling out Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) for allegedly “shadow banning” Republicans.

The following is a Tweet sent out by President Donald Trump concerning the shadow banning.

“Twitter “SHADOW BANNING” prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once! Many complaints.”

Here’s a definition of shadow banning, courtesy of Wikipedia.

“Shadow banning (also called stealth banning, ghost banning or comment ghosting) is the act of blocking a user or their content from an online community such that it will not be readily apparent to the user that they have been banned. By making a user’s contributions invisible or less prominent to other members of the service, a hope may be that in the absence of reactions to their comments, the problematic or otherwise out of favour user will become bored or frustrated and leave the site.”

President Donald Trump’s Tweet about TWTR shadow banning Republicans comes after a report claiming this what happening from Vice News. According to the publication, several prominent Republicans were not showing up in the search bar.

TWTR acknowledged the issue yesterday and updated its service overnight to resolve the problem. This means that Republicans previously shadow banned will now show up in the search bar. The company notes that it doesn’t limit search visibility by political affiliation. However, Vice News notes that Democrats weren’t being hit by the shadow banning.

TWTR stock was down 3% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.