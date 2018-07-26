UAA Stock Up on Solid Q2 Under Armour Earnings Report

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA ) stock was up on Thursday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2018.

Under Armour’s earnings report for the second quarter of the year includes losses per share of 8 cents. This is worse off than its losses per share of 3 cents from the second quarter of 2017. Despite this, it was still good news for UAA stock by matching Wall Street’s losses per share estimate for the period.

Net loss reported by Under Armour in the second quarter of 2018 came in at $95.54 million. This isn’t as good as the athletic wear company’s net loss of $12.31 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

During the second quarter of the year, Under Armour reported an operating loss of $104.88 million. The company’s operating loss from the second quarter of the previous year was $4.78 million.

The 2018 second-quarter earnings report from Under Armour also includes revenue of $1.17 billion. This is is better than the company’s revenue of $1.09 billion that was reported during the same time last year. It was also a boon for UAA stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour also took time during its most recent earnings report to announce an update to its guidance for 2018. The company says that it is now expecting earnings per share for the year to range from 14 cents to 19 cents. This gives it a chance at having its earnings per share come in above Wall Street’s 2018 estimate of 18 cents.

UAA stock was up 2% as of Thursday afternoon and is up 40% year-to-date.

