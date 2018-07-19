United Health Stock Remains a Safe, If Long Term Insurance Bet

By all rational measures, United Health (NYSE: UNH ) produced a very solid performance for its second quarter fiscal 2018 earnings report. The country’s biggest health-insurance provider exceeded profitability expectations, while meeting the consensus target for revenues. Still, after the financial disclosure, United Health stock dropped 2.6% before clawing its way back up on Wednesday.

Is this another case where an earnings beat doesn’t align with market results? While the “paper stats” were impressive – United Health hit an earnings per share of $3.14, up 3.2% from the $3.04 consensus target – Barron’s Teresa Rivas notes that much of the positive surprise boils down to non-operating factors.

Taking out the impact of components like lower corporate taxes, Q2 results are more closely aligned with expectations.

A Closer Look at United Health Stock

Another sticking point was insurance premiums, or the amount covered people pay monthly. FactSet consensus pegged United Health premiums to deliver $44.59 billion. Instead, the actuals came in just shy of the target at $44.46 billion.

However, that’s less than a 0.3% miss. More notable was the fact that the insurer increased premiums 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. In Q2 2017, premium revenues totaled $39.59 billion.

Additionally, in Q2 2016, the premium was $36.4 billion, or a near 9% increase between 2016 and 2017. Therefore, premium growth is actually increasing, which shouldn’t merit a panicked sell-off.

So why the concern within Wall Street? Part of it comes down to United Health stock becoming frothy. Year-to-date, shares are up over 16%. Last year, and in 2016, the company delivered approximately 39% returns. In 2015, shareholders received a robust 18%.

More importantly, United Health has competitive risks. Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) seek to disrupt the healthcare industry. Plus, President Trump’s prescription-drug pricing proposal clouds the sector with uncertainty.

United Health Stock Revenue Stream

Does this mean that investors should abandon ship? I personally am not buying United Health as it doesn’t fit the risk-reward profile that I’m specifically seeking. However, it’s a stalwart stock, which gives it incredible stability as part of a longer-term strategy. If that’s you, the insurer does have notable positives, namely, its near-perpetual revenue stream.

If you take a look around, you’ll notice that Americans aren’t the healthiest bunch. This isn’t just conjecture.

According to The Atlantic’s Julie Beck, the average American male “has a body mass index just barely under the medical definition of obese.” More than 50% of all Americans eat ultra-processed foods. And the Mayo Clinic Proceedings reported that less than 3% of us live a “healthy lifestyle.”

I reported earlier this month that processed-food consumption and health expenditures as a percentage of GDP have both increased sharply since the 1960s.

To further this point, consider that cigarette smoking – an unnecessary catalyst for all kinds of diseases – has sharply declined. In its place are vaporizers, which are cleaner and arguably healthier platforms.

So we’re giving up cigarettes, but we just can’t kick our processed-food habit. That only benefits United Health stock. Even if processed foods weren’t the ultimate culprit, health expenditures are going up, never down.

The facts speak for themselves. For the full-year 2011, UNH premiums increased 7.7% against 2010 results. Last year, the premium increased 10%, while in the most recent Q2, we saw over a 12% jump.

I’m not just cherry-picking numbers. From 2011 to 2014, the average premium growth rate was 7.8%. From 2015 onwards, it’s currently 11.2%.

I, along with several members of the medical community, blame processed foods. But whatever your health boogeyman, Americans are undeniably unhealthier, and they’re paying for it.

Health Insurance Is a Robust Sector

To further add confidence to your possible purchase of United Health stock is the underlying sector. Health insurance is a robust sector, and based on American lifestyle trends, it will only improve in strength.

All key UNH competitors have delivered impressive market performances this year. Aetna (NYSE: AET ) is up 6.3%, while Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) has gained 11.2%. Humana (NYSE: HUM ) is the runaway leader at 27.6% YTD.

That said, be sure to understand what you’re aiming to achieve with UNH stock. If you’re seeking a high-flying investment, I’m not sure you’ll get it, especially considering recent outstanding returns. But if you want reliability, and have a longer-term outlook, United Health has strong, fundamental tailwinds.

As of this writing, Josh Enomoto did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.