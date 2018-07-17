Valsartan Recall 2018: Blood Pressure Medicine May Pose Cancer Risk

A valsartan recall has been issued in 2018 due to the fact that the popular blood pressure and heart failure medication may have traces of a carcinogen.
The drug reportedly has traces of an impure element called N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which has been classified by health care professionals as being a possible human carcinogen according to extensive laboratory testing. The agency adds that not every product that contains valsartan is being recalled.
The valsartan recall includes the following products:
- Valsartan 40mg
- Valsartan 80mg
- Valsartan 160mg
- Valsartan 320mg
- Valsartan HCTZ 80mg/12.5mg
- Valsartan HCTZ 160mg/12.5mg
- Valsartan HCTZ 160mg/25mg
- Valsartan HCTZ 320mg/12.5mg
- Valsartan HCTZ 320mg/25mg
“The FDA is committed to maintaining our gold standard for safety and efficacy,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. “That includes our efforts to ensure the quality of drugs and the safe manner in which they’re manufactured,”
“When we identify lapses in the quality of drugs and problems with their manufacturing that have the potential to create risks to patients, we’re committed to taking swift action to alert the public and help facilitate the removal of the products from the market” he added.