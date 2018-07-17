Valsartan Recall 2018: Blood Pressure Medicine May Pose Cancer Risk

A valsartan recall has been issued in 2018 due to the fact that the popular blood pressure and heart failure medication may have traces of a carcinogen.

The valsartan recall includes the following products:

Valsartan 40mg

Valsartan 80mg

Valsartan 160mg

Valsartan 320mg

Valsartan HCTZ 80mg/12.5mg

Valsartan HCTZ 160mg/12.5mg

Valsartan HCTZ 160mg/25mg

Valsartan HCTZ 320mg/12.5mg

Valsartan HCTZ 320mg/25mg

“The FDA is committed to maintaining our gold standard for safety and efficacy,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. “That includes our efforts to ensure the quality of drugs and the safe manner in which they’re manufactured,”

“When we identify lapses in the quality of drugs and problems with their manufacturing that have the potential to create risks to patients, we’re committed to taking swift action to alert the public and help facilitate the removal of the products from the market” he added.