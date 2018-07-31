Tuesday Apple Rumors: Video Shows 2018 iPhone Dummy Units

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a better look at 2018 iPhone dummy units. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Dummy Units: A video is giving Apple fans a good look at two possible 2018 iPhone dummy units, reports BGR. The video shows off what may be dummy units for the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone and the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone. Both of these units will likely come out later this year. The larger of the two dummy units appears to be the same as last year’s iPhone X in design. However, it is larger than the iPhone X. The LCD smartphones noticeably only features a single-lens camera on the rear. This falls in line with rumors that it is a budget device.

Cyber Paint: Apple has reportedly hired Cyber Paint app creator Sterling Crispin, MacRumors notes. The Cyber Paint app developed by Crispin is for VR headsets and it allows users to create pictures in both 2D and 3D. The hiring of this developer makes sense for the company’s future plans. CEO Tim Cook has been open about the fact that AAPL is putting a major focus on AR. Crispin’s experience with VR may help the company with these efforts.

Dual Sim: More information in the recent iOS 12 developer beta hints at dual-sim support, reports 9to5Mac. There are specific mentions in the code for this beta that talk about “second SIM status” and “second SIM tray status.” This suggests that the rumors about Apple releasing a smartphone in 2018 with dual-sim support are true. However, we’ll still have to wait for the official reveal of the devices to know for sure.

