VW Car Sharing: All-Electric Service Coming to Germany in 2019

A new VW car sharing service is set to launch in Germany next year.

Source: Shutterstock

Volkswagen is preparing to launch the service and will call it “WE.” This VW car sharing service will include all-electric vehicles that customers can use to get around. Similar services are already available around the world.

The VW car sharing service will start out only offering cars to customers. However, the company notes that it wants to expand the service after launch to include more transportation options. This includes the ability to rent out scooters and other types of vehicles.

Volkswagen also notes that it isn’t just content to operate the service in its home country of Germany. It says that there are plans to expand the VW car sharing service to other countries as well. Among this are plans to have the service operating in major cities in Europe, North America and Asia starting in 2020.

“We are convinced that the car sharing market still has potential,” Jürgen Stackmann, a Volkswagen board member, told TechCrunch. “That is why we are entering this market with a holistic single-source concept covering all mobility needs from the short journey that takes just a few minutes to the long vacation trip.”

The new VW car sharing service will also have to take on competition in Germany when it launches. Rival companies Daimler and BMW also have similar services in the area. These two are actually looking to combine their services for a global expansion, as well.

