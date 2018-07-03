Walmart Boycott 2018: Trump Supporters Upset Over ‘Impeach 45’ Shirt

A Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) boycott may be on the horizon after the company chose to offer a shirt concerning President Donald Trump.

Source: Shutterstock

The shirt that may lead to a Walmart boycott from some customers has the phrase “Impeach 45” on it. Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States. There have been calls from some of his opponents for his impeachment, but none that hold water, yet.

The controversy has been strong enough that the hashtag #BoycottWalmart is now trending on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ). The following are the reactions of some Twitter users over the new shirt and the Walmart boycott.

“@Walmart just lost my business and I spend thousands a month there. I’m 1 of a million. #BoycottWalmart.”

“I just boycotted Wal-Mart. I’m sick to death of the double standards. #BoycottWalmart.”

“@Walmart No one is too big to take down. You are next. #BoycottWalmart.”

“Kind of funny to see liberals sticking up for Walmart on the #BoycottWalmart hashtag. The world is upside down.”

“@Walmart I was getting ready to purchase over $1000 in fitness equipment until I saw the Impeach 45 shirts you choose to sell. You just lost a customer who spent lots of money on your site. #BoycottWalmart.”

“#BoycottWalmart Walmart shame on you. Aren’t you the same store that sold LYNCHING t-shirts ? Trump gave businesses the best TAX cut in decades. Trickle down economics worked. Lowest unemployment. #ShamelessWalmart.”

One thing worth noting about the whole Walmart boycott controversy is that it isn’t actually Walmart that is selling the Impeach 45 shirt. The shirt is simply listed on its online marketplace by a third-party seller.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.