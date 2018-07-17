Water Pik Recall: Sonic-Fusion Flossing Toothbrush Poses Fire Risk

A Water Pik recall was issued on Tuesday as the company received reports from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that its Sonic-Fusion flossing toothbrush may pose a fire hazard.

The company said that it is recalling 3,800 of its Sonic-Fusion flossing toothbrushes due to a flaw with the design of the charging base, which could overheat and result in a fire to its user. The Water Pik recall was issued voluntarily following reports of the product overheating or even igniting from U.S. consumers.

If the toothbrush base overheats with localized melting and sparking, users could be at danger of fire, shock or burns, according to a statement from the company. The product was released in all U.S. states and Canada and they were distributed between June 2017 and June 2018.

Thankfully, the Sonic-Fusion flossing toothbrush only experienced a limited release to academic professionals, key opinion leaders, customers in trade shows and in a limited amount of direct online sales.

The Water Pik recall was issued at the right time as the company said that there were no reported injuries linked to the problem as of the moment of the recall announcement. The company encourages any consumers who experienced any overheating or fires to contact the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

The company added that no other flossers or toothbrushes were affected by the recall.