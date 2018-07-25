Waymo Partners With Walmart for Grocery Pickup

Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ), is teaming up with Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) for a special deal.

Source: Shutterstock

Waymo is the company that came about from Google’s self-driving car tests. The company is currently still testing out its vehicles and the new deal that it has with Walmart is part of this process.

The offering from the two companies will allow customers to take a Waymo to pickup their groceries from Walmart. This lets them place an order online, ride in the Waymo to the store, and then return home via the Waymo with their groceries.

Waymo’s deal with Walmart starts later this week. It may seem like a step back to still have to go pick up groceries when Walmart does offer delivery in some areas. However, the agreement between the two companies nets customers discounts on their orders.

The special offer from Walmart and Waymo is only available to customers that live in certain metro areas of Phoenix. It also isn’t just Walmart that the self-driving car company is teaming up with for special.

The following are other special offers that residents in metro areas of Phoenix can take advantage of.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.