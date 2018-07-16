WeWork Meat Ban: 6 Highlights From the Company Memo

A WeWork meat ban has been implemented, meaning that the company will no longer serve red meat, poultry or pork during its employee events.
The real estate company announced the news in a memo sent to its workers on Thursday. Here are six things you should know about the WeWork meat ban:
- The company said that it is implementing a meat ban across the board due to environmental concerns.
- Cofounder Miguel McKelvey wrote the message to his 6,000 or so employees, noting that not only will the company not serve red meat, poultry or pork, but the company will also not reimburse workers for meals that involve these foods.
- The real estate company is predicted to be worth around $20 billion and it’s quite a risky move as many of its workers are likely carnivores.
- The move is designed to promote sustainability and to maintain animal rights to a high standard in a time of processed meats.
- “These actions sharpen, or reaffirm, a company’s identity in the broader political culture,” said Forrest Briscoe, professor of management and organization at Penn State’s Smeal College of Business. “And as long as there are stakeholders who approve, then they can also make a plausible business case for such actions.”
- WeWork is based out of New York and it operates out of more than 20 countries, offering tiered pricing plans for coworking spaces that can cost more than $1,000 a month.