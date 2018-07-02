When Is Amazon Prime Day 2018 and What Should I Know?

What is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

It is an annual tradition for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) to create a day in which consumers get the steepest discounts on a variety of products in order to throw them a bone in the middle of summer. As the name suggests, Amazon Prime Day 2018 can only be enjoyed by Prime subscribers, who will get incredible deals for more than 24 hours.

This year’s iteration of the day will begin on July 17, which is not very surprising as they day always falls on mid-July. The sale has been around since 2015, which marked the company’s 20th birthday.

Since then, Amazon Prime Day has exploded into a shopping free-for-all where you can find deep discounts on everything from clothing to electronics, video games, music and digital goods. Last year’s Prime Day lasted for 30 hours as it spanned from part of July 10 and lasted through all of July 11.

This year’ sale will be even longer as it will last 36 hours as prices will be lower from midday July 16 and last through all of July 17. Amazon did not explain why it’s adding more hours to the day, but perhaps it has something to do with the fact that the company upped the price of a Prime membership from $99 to $119 a year.

AMZN stock gained about 0.8% during regular trading hours before falling a fraction of a percentage after the bell.