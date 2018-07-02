Where Are Plastic Straws Banned?

A plastic straws ban is on the move as more cities and companies work to phase out the items.

The following is a list of cities in that now have a plastic straw ban in place.

Alameda, California

Berkeley, California

Carmel, California

Davis, California

Malibu, California

Manhattan Beach, California

Oakland, California

San Luis Obispo, California

Richmond, California

Edmonds, Washington

Seattle, Washington

Monmouth Beach, New Jersey

Fort Myers, Florida

Miami Beach, Florida

Vancouver, Canada

New York City is also considering a plastic straw ban, but none is in place yet. States are also starting to weigh in on the matter with both California and Hawaii considering legislation that would ban plastic straws. Some countries are also moving forward with plastic straw bans, including the Scotland, Taiwan and others.

Moving on, there are also a large collection of companies that are putting plastic straw bans in place. The Last Plastic Straw has a large collection of companies that no longer carry the item. Here are some of the companies from its list.

The Hideout Restaurant

The Bagelry

Bantam

West End Tap & Kitchen

Happy Girl Kitchen Co. Café

Taco Junky & Tequila Bar

The Maine Grind

Demarchelier Restaurant

The Raw Kitchen

Ted’s Montana Grill

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) is current testing out paper straws in the U.K., but it still has plastic straws available upon requests. A recent vote at the company concerning a full switch to paper straws was unsuccessful back in May. Still, MCD may change its mind if more cities and states jump on the plastic straw ban.

