Where Are Plastic Straws Banned?

A plastic straws ban is on the move as more cities and companies work to phase out the items.
The following is a list of cities in that now have a plastic straw ban in place.
- Alameda, California
- Berkeley, California
- Carmel, California
- Davis, California
- Malibu, California
- Manhattan Beach, California
- Oakland, California
- San Luis Obispo, California
- Richmond, California
- Edmonds, Washington
- Seattle, Washington
- Monmouth Beach, New Jersey
- Fort Myers, Florida
- Miami Beach, Florida
- Vancouver, Canada
New York City is also considering a plastic straw ban, but none is in place yet. States are also starting to weigh in on the matter with both California and Hawaii considering legislation that would ban plastic straws. Some countries are also moving forward with plastic straw bans, including the Scotland, Taiwan and others.
Moving on, there are also a large collection of companies that are putting plastic straw bans in place. The Last Plastic Straw has a large collection of companies that no longer carry the item. Here are some of the companies from its list.
- The Hideout Restaurant
- The Bagelry
- Bantam
- West End Tap & Kitchen
- Happy Girl Kitchen Co. Café
- Taco Junky & Tequila Bar
- The Maine Grind
- Demarchelier Restaurant
- The Raw Kitchen
- Ted’s Montana Grill
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is current testing out paper straws in the U.K., but it still has plastic straws available upon requests. A recent vote at the company concerning a full switch to paper straws was unsuccessful back in May. Still, MCD may change its mind if more cities and states jump on the plastic straw ban.
