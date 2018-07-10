2 Whole Foods Deals to Expect on Amazon Prime Day 2018

There are plenty of Whole Foods deals that are coming to your laptop, smart devices and physical stores on Amazon Prime Day (NASDAQ: AMZN ), including discounts on fruits, meats, vegetables and more.

Amazon Prime Day is on July 17 but the Whole Foods deals will be available from July 11 through July 17 as part of Amazon’s annual tradition of offering huge discounts on a variety of products online, including electronics, apparel and now food.

Here are some of the best deals you can expect from Whole Foods on Amazon Prime Day:

The e-commerce retailer said that Prime members will get a $10 account credit on Amazon for Prime Day when they spend $10 at Whole Foods Market between July 11 and July 17.

There will be plenty of discounted seasonal items, including organic strawberries, boneless chicken breasts and more at Whole Foods stores.

The deals mark a continuation of the initiative from Amazon to expand into the grocery business by offering deals that are similar to Black Friday or Cyber Monday and this marks the first time that Prime Day has taken place with Whole Foods under the Amazon umbrella.

The online retail company acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion last August.

AMZN stock was up about 0.2% during regular trading hours Tuesday and the stock surged a fraction of a percentage after the bell.