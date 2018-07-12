Bankrate Study: 10 Worst States to Retire List for 2018

Bankrate has delivered once again with its 2018 list of the best and worst states to retire, a selection that looks at a multitude of factors when deciding the best and worst options for retirement.

The publication looks at factors such as cost of living, weather, taxes, crime rate and culture to decide if it’s worth retiring on a state or not. The cost of living is among the most important factors due to the fact that a comfortable retirement is affordable, while health care quality also matters as you get up in age.

Here are the 10 worst states to retire in 2018, according to Bankrate: