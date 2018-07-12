Bankrate Study: 10 Worst States to Retire List for 2018

Bankrate has delivered once again with its 2018 list of the best and worst states to retire, a selection that looks at a multitude of factors when deciding the best and worst options for retirement.
The publication looks at factors such as cost of living, weather, taxes, crime rate and culture to decide if it’s worth retiring on a state or not. The cost of living is among the most important factors due to the fact that a comfortable retirement is affordable, while health care quality also matters as you get up in age.
Here are the 10 worst states to retire in 2018, according to Bankrate:
- New York: The Big Apple ranks at the bottom in cost of living and second to last in taxes, making it the worst state to retire in the U.S.
- New Mexico: New Mexico and Maryland are tied for number 48 as New Mexico ranks at number 49 in health care quality and it has the worst crime rates of the country.
- Maryland: Maryland is also not a great state for retirement as its cost of living ranks at number 47 overall.
- Louisiana: The Southern state is not great for retirement either as its near the bottom in crime, culture and health care quality.
- Arkansas: Arkansas ranks dead last in culture and health care quality.
- California: The seaside state is near the bottom for cost of living and taxes.
- Illinois: The Midwestern state is in the bottom half of the list for cost of living and culture.
- Washington: This state is 38 overall in cost of living and 37 in crime.
- Nevada: Health care quality is very poor in Nevada compared to the rest of the U.S.
- South Carolina: South Carolina is number 46 in crime, making it among the worst states to retire in 2018.