Xiaomi Reveals Two New Android One Phones

Xiaomi is showing off two new Android One phones today.

These new Android One phones were shown off by Xiaomi during an event in Spain. The two new smartphones are the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. They are successors to the Mi A1 that came out last year.

The following are a few things to know about the Xiaomi Mi A2.

The device will cost between $291 and $327, depending on specs chosen.

These varying specs for the new Android One phone includes options for 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

There are also different storage options, which include 32GB, 64GB or 128GB.

The new smartphone will also be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor.

There is a dual-camera setup on the rear of the device with 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel cameras.

The front of the device is also sporting a 20-megapixel camera.

It also features a 5.99-inch display.

Finally, the device will use a USB-C charger.

Now let’s move on to the Mi A2 Lite.

This is a cheaper of the new Android One phones, with prices ranging from $210 to $268.

It will also include a couple of different RAM options, but this time it’s between 3GB or 4GB.

Storage options that will be available for this smartphone include 32GB or 64GB.

The processor that will power the device is a Snapdragon 625, which isn’t as powerful as the Snapdragon 660.

The rear of the smartphone will still feature a dual-camera setup, but this one will only have a 12-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel camera.

When it comes to the front of the device, it will feature a 5-megapixel camera.

The display isn’t quite as large as its sibling, coming in at 5.84 inches.

One feature that is the same between the new Android One phones is USB-C charging.

You can head over to TechCrunch to learn more about the two new Android One phones from Xiaomi.

These new smartphones are will be available in Spain starting sometime this month. They will also be coming to several other European countries in the near future.

