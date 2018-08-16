Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Year-Old Hacks Apple, Steals Files

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a young hacker stealing files from AAPL. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Hacker: A 16-year-old hacker was able to get past Apple’s security and steal secure files from it, reports BGR. This hacker was able to steal 90GB worth of secure files from the company. The name of the teen is unknown, but we do know that he comes from Australia. Along with breaking past the company’s security, he was also able to view customer accounts. The teen is reportedly a big fan of the company and wants to work for it. The files stolen by the teen were stored in a folder named “hacky hack hack.”

iOS 12 Beta: Public beta testers are now able to download the newest update for iOS 12, MacRumors notes. This is the sixth beta of iOS 12 that has been made available to public beta testers. The beta is the same as the eighth version of iOS 12 that was sent to developers. The public beta doesn’t have as many versions as the developers beta for a couple of reasons. First off, it started after the developer beta. Secondly, the seventh developer beta was pulled for performance issues before a public version came out.

Store Growth: A recent report claims that Apple is going to continue to grow the number of stores it operates, reports AppleInsider. According to this report, the tech company may be looking to operate a total of 600 locations by 2023. The report says this will be partially due to a growing number of locations in China and India. It also notes that the company will employ roughly 80,000 employees just at its retail locations by 2023.

