Tuesday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone May Support Apple Pencil

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is more 2018 iPhone details. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

2018 iPhone: A new rumor claims to know a fair few details about Apple’s upcoming smartphones, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release three smartphones this year. That’s no surprise. However, it mentions that two of the devices will work with the company’s Pencil stylus. This would be the OLED iPhones. It also mentions that the two OLED devices will come in three storage options. This includes 64GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations. The rumor also notes that the starting price for the OLED iPhone will range from $899 to $949.

AirPods Case: Rumor has it that Apple’s AirPods wireless charging case will work with more than just its chargers, MacRumors notes. This rumor claims that any charging mat with Qi certification will be able to charge the wireless earbuds. The new charging case was shown off earlier this year. It appears mostly the same as the normal case, but has an induction coil for wireless charging on it.

MacBooks: It looks like there are still more MacBooks coming out in 2018, reports BGR. The rumor is that the tech company is planning to release new, cheap MacBooks later this year. This includes options like the normal MacBook and the MacBook Air. The news comes from manufacturer’s that claims they will be making “inexpensive notebooks” for Apple that will ship in the fourth quarter of 2018.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.