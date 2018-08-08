Wednesday Apple Rumors: Speakers Are a Problem for Some 2018 MacBook Pro Owners

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of problems with MacBook Pro speakers. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

MacBook Pro: Some owners of the 2018 MacBook Pro are complaining about problems with the speakers, reports MacRumors. These owners are saying that they are experiencing crackling coming from the speakers. The exact cause of the issue is unknown, but it appears to be a problem in both the 13-inch and 15-inch versions of the 2018 MacBook Pro. It’s possible a future software update may be able to fix the issue.

Windshield Patent: AAPL has been granted a patent for an augmented reality (AR) windshield, BGR notes. This patent details how the company may use AR technology to provide information to drivers. One interesting bit of information in the patent is the possibility of displaying FaceTime calls on the windshield. This would be limited to the passengers of the vehicles. It’s unknown if this tech will actually ever make it out of the concept phase.

Pachinko: Apple is reportedly working on a new series called Pachinko, reports Variety. This series will be based off of the Min Jin Lee novel of the same name. Soo Hugh is set to be the writer and executive producer of the series. The move comes as AAPL continues to work on expanding its collection of original content with new shows.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.