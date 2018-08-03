3 Strong Buy T. Rowe Price Mutual Funds to Boost Your Gains

T. Rowe Price is a renowned publicly owned investment management firm, headquartered in Baltimore, MD. The company was founded in 1937 by Thomas Rowe Price, Jr. It managed assets worth $1.01 trillion as of Mar 31, 2018 and prides itself in having more than 6,800 associates, including 571 investment professionals.

The company has around 16 offices globally and operates in four continents. It offers a full range of investment planning and guidance tools. The other offerings include mutual funds, subadvisory services, retirement plans and separate account management for individual clients.

Below we share with you three top-rated T. Rowe Price mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond Fund (MUTF: TRBUX ) maintains a diversified portfolio by investing in bonds and other related securities that are rated investment-grade. TRBUX seeks maximization of income by investing mainly in investment-grade government and corporate securities that have low maturity period. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond has returned 1.8% over the last one-year period.

TRBUX has an expense ratio of 0.35% compared with the category average of 0.52%.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund (MUTF: TRBCX ) invests heavily in common stocks of large as well as mid-cap blue-chip companies. The fund focuses on those companies that have good financial fundamentals, seasoned management and strong market positions. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth has one-year annualized returns of 27.8%.

Larry J. Puglia is the fund manager of TRBCX since 1993.

T. Rowe Price Balanced Fund (MUTF: RPBAX ) seeks current income, growth of capital and preservation of capital. RPBAX invests around 65% of its assets in common stocks and about 35% in fixed income securities. The fund also invests a minimum of one-fourth of its assets in fixed income senior securities. T. Rowe Price Balanced has returned 8.6% over the last one-year period.

As of June 2018, RPBAX held 1460 issues with 3.23% of its assets invested in T. Rowe Price Institutional High Yield.

