3 Tech ETFs to Buy This Earnings Season

Due in large part to retrenchment in some of the FANG stocks — we’re looking at you Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) — some internet and technology ETFs (exchange-traded funds) spent the last week being pinched.

Many were helped by Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) bullish earnings report and subsequent run to a trillion-dollar market cap.

These swings do not mean the universe of tech ETFs to buy is sparsely populated. In fact, the sector’s recent action could be an opportunity consider any number of tech ETFs to buy. Bolstering that thesis is the fact that technology is usually a solid performer in August, a month that is historically trying on the broader market.

Investors looking for tech ETFs to buy may want to consider some or all of the following funds.

Tech ETFs to Buy: ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC)

Source: Shutterstock

Expense ratio: 0.50% per year, or $50 on a $10,000 investment.

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS: DTEC ) is a tech ETF to buy for several reasons, not the least of which is the fact that this fund is equally-weighted, so when a big-name tech stock like Facebook slips 20% in a single trading day, DTEC is unlikely to be the baby being thrown out with that bathwater. None of DTEC’s holdings command more than 1.25% of the fund’s weight, which is to say single stock risk is relatively benign in this fund.

DTEC is a tech ETF to buy for investors familiar with or curious about disruptive, fast-growing technology themes. No, DTEC is not your run-of-the-mill tech fund and that speaks to its credibility as a tech ETF to buy.

DTEC offers equal-weight exposure to 10 disruptive, important technology themes, including clean energy, cloud computing, cybersecurity, healthcare innovation and mobile payments.

Investors looking for a tech ETF to buy that is not heavily dependent on large- and mega-cap stocks may also want to consider DTEC because about 48% of the fund’s weight is allocated to mid- and small-cap stocks. DTEC is up more than 11% year-to-date.

Tech ETFs to Buy: BUZZ US Sentiment Leaders ETF (BUZ)

Source: Shutterstock

Expense ratio: 0.75% annually, or $75 on a $10,000 position.

The BUZZ US Sentiment Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA: BUZ ) tracks the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index, which gauges “whether the sentiment on the most-mentioned stocks is positive, negative, or neutral on a collective basis,” according to ALPS.

Using social media and Internet mentions to compile its roster means the BUZZ Index is not confined to the technology sector, but the benchmark currently allocates over 43% of its weight to tech — more than double its second-largest sector weight (healthcare). Five of BUZ’s top 10 holdings are tech stocks. With BUZ being home to all four of the FANG stocks, it is not surprising that the fund is off about 1.9% over the past week, but that slide could be making the fund a tech ETF to buy.

Even that decline, BUZ is still up 12.69% year-to-date and just 4.76% below its 52-week high. Do not doubt the utility of social sentiment in stock picking. This is a tactic employed by some professional investors. Some hedge funds are explicitly dedicated to the task of using social data to find investment ideas.

Tech ETFs to Buy: SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)

Source: Shutterstock

Expense ratio: 0.29% per year, or $29 on a $10,000 investment.

As its name implies, the PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ: PSCT ) is a tech ETF to buy for investors looking to carve out sector-level small-cap exposure. That is a decent strategy to consider at a time when small-cap stocks and ETFs are outperforming large-cap rivals.

This tech ETF to buy features 95 stocks sprinkled across industries including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics, semiconductors and communication technologies. Investors owning traditional Apple-heavy tech funds or lacking small-cap exposure may want to make PSCT a tech ETF to buy. Not surprisingly, PSCT is a fine addition to growth portfolios because about 49% of the fund’s holdings are classified as growth stocks.

For conservative investors, however, PSCT is not the perfect tech ETF to buy because it is more volatile than broader small-cap indexes. The trade-off is that over longer holding periods, this tech ETF to buy offers out-performance potential over diversified small-cap benchmarks. Over the past 36 months, PSCT is beating the S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 1,150 basis points.

Todd Shriber does not own any of the aforementioned securities.