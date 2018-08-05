5 Retail Earnings Charts Everyone Will be Talking About this Week

Earnings season is winding down but that’s when we hear from most of the retailers.

This week, over 200 companies will report earnings including the big box and department store retailers.

They were left for dead in 2016 and 2017, with many believing that Amazon would soon rule the world, but some have upped their game and the earnings picture has improved.

These five companies have both the best, and the worst, of the retail charts this week.

It’s a guarantee the Street will be talking about all of them.

5 Retail Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

1. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR ) has missed only once in the last 5 years but shares took a big dive after the last earnings report. They’ve recovered some off that sell off and are up 6% on the year. Tapestry does business in China. How will the tariffs impact the business?

2. Home Depot (NYSE: HD ) has kept its title as the king of the retail stocks. Not only that, it has one of the best charts of ALL the companies reporting this week. It’s a beast. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. Shares weakened earlier in the year, but that might have been a buying opportunity as they’re nearing new highs again.

3. Macy’s (NYSE: M ) had sunk to new multi-year lows in 2017 but the selling was overdone. It has beat 4 quarters in a row now. But shares are up 52% year-to-date which has some wondering if the bullishness isn’t overdone now. Can it live up to the hype this quarter?

4. Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) has beat 10 of the last 11 quarters but shares are weak this year. They’ve sunk nearly 9% year-to-date. Is this a buying opportunity?

5. J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP ) has only missed 3 times in 5 years but that’s not what investors care about right now. This is a stock on life support. Will it say something that indicates it may survive? It has the opposite looking chart of Home Depot. Shares are trading near 5-year lows.

