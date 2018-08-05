5 Stocks to Make the Most of New Analyst Coverage

Coverage initiation by analyst(s) on a stock inevitably leads to increased investor interest. This is because investors assume that there is something in the stock that has attracted analyst attention. In other words, they assume that the company coming under the microscope definitely has some value.

Why do analysts initiate coverage? Of course, stocks are not randomly picked to cover. A new coverage on a stock is usually the result of a promising future envisioned by the analyst(s). At times, increased investors’ focus on a stock motivates analysts to take a closer look at it. After all, who doesn’t love to produce something that is already in demand?

Importantly, average change in broker recommendation is always preferred over a single recommendation change.

Analyst Coverage & Price Movement

Interestingly, price movement is generally a function of the recommendations from new analysts. Stocks typically see an upward price movement on new analyst coverage compared to what they witness with a rating upgrade under an existing coverage. Positive recommendations — Buy and Strong Buy — generally lead to a significantly positive price reaction than Hold recommendations. On the contrary, analysts hardly initiate coverage with a Strong Sell or Sell recommendation.

Now, if an analyst issues a new recommendation on a company that has limited or no existing coverage, investors take notice of the stock. Also, any new information attracts portfolio managers to build a position in the stock.

So, it’s a good strategy to bet on stocks that have seen increased analyst coverage over the last few weeks.

Screening Criteria

Number of Broker Ratings now greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (This will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).

Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago (‘Less than’ means ‘better than’ four weeks ago).

Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy but one should consider other relevant parameters to make the strategy foolproof.

Here are the other screening parameters:

Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).

Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).

Here are five of the 11 stocks that passed the screen:

Stocks to Make the Most of New Analyst Coverage: Logitech International (LOGI)

Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI ), a global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms, has gained 45.9% year to date, outperforming its industry’s 0.7% growth.

Source: Shutterstock

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock’s earnings estimates have moved 5.6% north for the current year and 3.8% for the next over the past 30 days.

The company’s bottom line is expected to witness around 17% year-over-year growth in the current year and 16.8% in the next.

Stocks to Make the Most of New Analyst Coverage: Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

Koppers Holdings (NYSE: KOP ) provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally.

While Koppers has underperformed the industry so far this year, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s earnings estimates have increased 7% to $4.10 for 2018 and 2.6% to $4.48 for 2019 over the past 30 days.

Earnings for the company are expected to rise 11.4% in the current year and 9.4% in 2019.

Stocks to Make the Most of New Analyst Coverage: Exantas Capital Corp (XAN)

Exantas Capital (NYSE: XAN ), a real estate investment trust, has gained 27.6% year to date, while its industry saw a 0.1% decline.

Source: Shutterstock

This Zacks Rank #2 company’s earnings estimates for the current year and the next have moved up 29.7% and 31%, respectively, over the last 30 days.

Earnings for the company are expected to grow 162.3% in 2018 and 58.3% in 2019.

Stocks to Make the Most of New Analyst Coverage: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY ), an oil producer, has seen its shares climb 43% this year, while its industry has lost 0.7%.

Source: Shutterstock

The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and its estimates have moved 70.4% north for 2018 and 58.4% for 2019 over the past 30 days.

Stocks to Make the Most of New Analyst Coverage: Ternium SA (TX)

Ternium (NYSE: TX ) is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America. While Ternium has underperformed the industry so far this year, this Zacks Rank #3 company’s earnings estimates have increased 9.7% for 2018 and 5.4% for 2019 over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism on the stock’s earnings potential.

Source: Shutterstock

The company’s earnings are expected to see around 47.9% year-over-year growth in 2018.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It’s easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it’s very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

Zacks Restaurant Recommendations: In addition to dining at these special places, you can feast on their stock shares. A Zacks Special Report spotlights 5 recent IPOs to watch plus 2 stocks that offer immediate promise in a booming sector. Download it free »