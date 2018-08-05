5 Stocks Riding High on Increasing Cash Flow to Buy Now

Cash is the key to a company’s existence, development and success. It offers the flexibility to make decisions, the means to make investments and the fuel to run its growth engine, thereby indicating a company’s true financial health.

Obviously, investors flock to companies that earn profits, but even a profitable business can succumb to failure if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. But one can effectively judge a company’s resilience by evaluating its power of generating cash flows, as cash not only guards a company from market mayhem, but also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.

To find this efficiency, one needs to consider its net cash flow figure. While in any business cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money the company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow then it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Screening Parameters:

To find stocks that have seen increasing cash flow over time, we ran the screen for those whose cash flow in the latest reported quarter was at least equal to or greater than the 5-year average cash flow per common share. This implies a positive trend and increasing cash over a period of time.

In addition to this we chose:

Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance.

Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the company’s future performance.

Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This sieves out low-priced stocks.

VGM Score of B or better: This score is also of great assistance in selecting stocks. Importantly, this scoring system helps in picking winning stocks in their individual industry categories.

Here are five stocks that qualified the screening:

Stocks Riding High on Increasing Cash Flow to Buy Now: Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT ) is a leading global outdoor recreation company that designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft, Marine Electronics, Diving and Outdoor Equipment.

The company is headquartered in Racine, WI and has a VGM Score of A.

JOUT stock has witnessed positive estimate revisions, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2018 earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 30 days.

Stocks Riding High on Increasing Cash Flow to Buy Now: Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI)

New Albany, OH-based Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI ) supplies interior systems, vision-safety solutions and other cab-related products to the global commercial vehicle market.

The stock has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings has increased 6.9% to $1.40 over the last 30 days.

Stocks Riding High on Increasing Cash Flow to Buy Now: Verso Corp (VRS)

Verso (NYSE: VRS ), based in Miamisburg, OH, produces coated freesheet, coated ground wood and uncoated super calendared papers and pulp.

It serves to magazine and catalog publishers, commercial printers, specialty retail merchandisers and paper merchants.

VRS stock has a VGM Score of A. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings has more than doubled to $2.01 from 98 cents over the last 30 days.

Stocks Riding High on Increasing Cash Flow to Buy Now: Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR ) is a San Diego, CA-based audio technology company that designs audio products for consumer, commercial and healthcare markets. The company has a VGM Score of B.

Turtle Beach has a projected long-term EPS growth rate of 18%.

Moreover, over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings has significantly increased to $2.17 from $1.26.

Stocks Riding High on Increasing Cash Flow to Buy Now: Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Santa Cruz, CA-based Plantronics (NYSE: PLT ) is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers, which allow people to communicate simply. It has a VGM Score of B.

PLT stock has witnessed positive estimate revisions, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2019 earnings improving by 19.9% over the last 60 days.

