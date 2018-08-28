Children’s Advil Recall 2018: Check Your Medicine Cabinet

A children’s Advil recall has been issued by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE ) as one of the company’s products may accidentally lead to an overdose if not used properly.

The company announced the recall of a certain production run of its Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored anti-inflammation medicine that comes in a 4 fl. oz. bottle. The issue comes from the fact that the instructions for the medication are written in milliliters (mL), but the measuring cup it comes with only includes teaspoons.

The Advil recall includes products that were distributed across the U.S. in May and June 18 with the mark R51129 on their label. They also have an expiration date of 11/20 and a UPC number of 3-0573-0207-30-0.

Pfizer said that the decision to issue the voluntary recall comes due to the concern of “a chance of being associated with potential overdose,” it said in a statement. The measurement inconsistencies could be fatal as one teaspoon has roughly five times as much volume as 1 mL.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is not involved in the Advil recall but Pfizer did inform the agency of the issue. The medication itself does not have any issues as it’s not defective and could still work if used in the proper measurements.

PFE stock gained a fraction of a percentage on Tuesday.