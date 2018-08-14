The Aldi Wine Advent Calendar Is Finally Coming to the U.S.

The Aldi wine advent calendar is finally making its way to the U.S.

The Aldi wine advent calendar will be coming to the U.S. on Nov. 7. It will include 24 individual miniature bottles of wine for customers to drink in the days leading up to Christmas. The types of wine available in the advent calendar include white, red and rose.

Customers that are looking to purchase the Aldi wine advent calendar also won’t be breaking the bank to do so. The advent calendar will only set customers back by $70. That has each of the mini bottles of wine coming in at just under $3.

The Aldi wine advent calendar will also be available at stores across the U.S. However, there may be some restrictions due to state liquor laws. Customers need to make sure to check ahead of time to be certain that they can pick up the advent calendar at their local stores, reports Delish.

Here are some reactions to the Aldi wine advent calendar on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ).

“ALDI ARE GOING TO BE SELLING A WINE ADVENT CALENDAR. THIS IS NOT A DRILL, PEOPLE. I REPEAT. A WINE ADVENT CALENDAR.”

“Why yes, I did just put the release date for Aldi’ s Wine Advent calendar in my Google calendar.”

“Surprises I like: Aldi Wine advent calendars coming to the U.S.🍷🍷”

“SO EXCITED for @AldiUSA ‘s advent wine and cheese calendars!! My shopping day is every Thursday but I will have to push it up a day so I don’t miss out! I hope my store will have it! 🧀🍷#Christmas #aldi”

“Now THESE are Advent calendars I can get behind!! Go, Aldi!! “

