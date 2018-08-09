Thursday Apple Rumors: All 2018 iPhones May Include Face ID

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Face ID coming to the entire 2018 iPhone lineup. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Face ID: A new report claims that Apple will include Face ID in all of its 2018 iPhone devices, reports BGR. According to this report, the tech company will equip its two OLED smartphones with the system. That’s not much of a surprise. However, it also claims that the LCD iPhone coming out this year will also get Face ID. This is a bit more surprising. Rumors claim the LCD iPhone will be a budget device. As such, previous rumors were saying it won’t feature Face ID.

App Store: A new policy in the App Store is causing many apps to be taken down, MacRumors notes. The new policy seeks to ban apps from the App Store that include gambling. However, many apps with no gambling components to them are being taken down due to this policy change. It appears the reason behind the removal of these apps is that they allow users “unrestricted web access.”

Passport: Apple may want to make the iPhone a substitute for a passport, reports AppleInsider. This news comes in the form of a patent titled “Document importation into secure element.” It would allow owners to import their passport information into the company’s devices. The person could then use this to prove their identity. It would also work with other forms of identification. The patent describes using RFID or NFC technology for the feature.

