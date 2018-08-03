Almond Milk Recall: Vanilla Almond Breeze May Contain Cow’s Milk

An almond milk recall has been issued as there’s an HP Hood product that may contain traces of cow milk, which could be harmful to those who are lactose intolerant.

The company said it has recalled a shipment of a half-gallon of Vanilla Almond Breeze, an almond milk brand that may have accidentally been contaminated with real milk. For those who do not have a milk allergy, this product can be consumed safely.

Nevertheless, the almond milk recall is geared towards those who have an allergy as the milk could cause them intestinal damage. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA wrote.

The almond milk recall only affects less than 0.8% of the company’s total half-gallon shipments over the past few years, but this number still includes more than 145,000 cartons distributed to 28 states (AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI).

In order to verify if your carton is affected by the recall, examine the use-by-date of your almond milk and if it’s one September 2, 2018, you should return it. Consumers should also look at a Universal Product Code of 41570 05621 on the side, which is located next to the nutrition facts.