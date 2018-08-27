Amazon Go: Second Checkout-Free Grocery Store Opens

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced that it has officially opened its second Amazon Go store, which is also located in its hometown of Seattle.

Source: Amazon

The company’s checkout-free grocery store allows shoppers to grab any items they wish and take them out without dealing with a cashier or a self-checkout option. The Amazon Go app monitors which items users take from the stores and it charges them to their Amazon payment account, whether it be credit card, bank account or debit card.

The second Amazon Go store opened Monday morning and it is located at 5th and Marion in Seattle. The size of the store is about 1,450 square feet, which is a bit smaller than the company’s first store, which is roughly 1,800 square feet.

The new store will have a number of ready-to-eat meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. The Amazon Go store will also have some of the company’s Meal Kits, which were created thanks to its acquisition of Whole Foods during the summer of 2017.

There are plenty of food options made by the company’s chefs, as well as by a number of local kitchens and bakeries. The Amazon Go store includes chips, candy bars, health bars, chocolate, salads, wraps, sandwiches and more. The Meal Kits include all the ingredients to make a home-cooked meal for two, taking you about 30 minutes to prepare.

AMZN stock gained about 1.2% on Monday following the news.