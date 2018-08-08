Amazon Hiring for Over 200 Work-From-Home Positions

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is looking to expand its workforce by hiring more than 200 people for work-from-home positions.

The job postings from Amazon are all for employees that would be able to work from home or work remotely, and not from the company’s own facilities. There are a total of 239 positions available, with all but two of them being full-time jobs.

The following are the different job categories and how many positions are available at Amazon.

Solutions Architect — There are 90 jobs available in this category.

— There are 90 jobs available in this category. Sales, Advertising, & Account Management — There are 27 jobs available in this category.

— There are 27 jobs available in this category. Project/Program/Product Management–Technical — There are 22 jobs available in this category.

— There are 22 jobs available in this category. Human Resources — There are 15 jobs available in this category.

— There are 15 jobs available in this category. Fulfillment & Operations Management — There are 13 jobs available in this category.

— There are 13 jobs available in this category. Operations, IT, & Support Engineering — There are 13 jobs available in this category.

— There are 13 jobs available in this category. Project/Program/Product Management–Non-Tech — There are 13 jobs available in this category.

— There are 13 jobs available in this category. Customer Service — There are eight jobs available in this category.

— There are eight jobs available in this category. Business & Merchant Development — There are seven jobs available in this category.

— There are seven jobs available in this category. Software Development — There are six jobs available in this category.

— There are six jobs available in this category. Investigation & Loss Prevention — There are four jobs available in this category.

— There are four jobs available in this category. Facilities, Maintenance, & Real Estate — There are three jobs available in this category.

— There are three jobs available in this category. Leadership Development & Training — There are three jobs available in this category.

— There are three jobs available in this category. Marketing & PR — There are three jobs available in this category.

— There are three jobs available in this category. Editorial, Writing, & Content Management — There are two jobs available in this category.

— There are two jobs available in this category. Machine Learning Science — There are two jobs available in this category.

— There are two jobs available in this category. Medical, Health, & Safety — There are two jobs available in this category.

— There are two jobs available in this category. Data Science — There is one job available in this category.

— There is one job available in this category. Finance and Accounting — There is one job available in this category.

— There is one job available in this category. Systems, Quality, & Security Engineering — There is one job available in this category.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Amazon hiring available for work-from-home jobs.

