Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2018 Smartphone Lineup May Include ‘iPhone xx’

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an “iPhone xx”. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone xx: Code inside Xcode 10 mentions a possible iPhone xx, reports 9to5Mac. It’s unknown if this code is referring to one of the new mobile devices coming out in 2018. However, it seems possible. The device shows up in a list of iPhone and other devices in the code. It could simply be a placeholder for a new iPhone model. There’s also the possibility that the iPhone xx could be one of the new 2018 smartphones from AAPL.

Mobile Pay: Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) has no intention of accepting Apple Pay, MacRumors notes. A statement from the retail company says that it will continue to focus on Walmart Pay. This is the chain’s own payment service similar to AAPL’s Pay. WMT says that it intends for Walmart Pay to be the “exclusive form of mobile payment,” that it accepts in its stores.

Airmail 3: Researchers claim that there are security exploits in Airmail 3, reports AppleInsider. According to these researchers, the exploits may allow hackers to steal a person’s information. This could include the recipient’s emails, as well as their attachments. All of this would be possible just by having the person open a single email. The vulnerabilities are in the macOS version of Airmail 3. The researchers also note that it would be difficult for hackers to make use of them.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.