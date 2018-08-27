Monday Apple Rumors: 6.1-inch iPhone May Face Delay

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a delay for the 6.1-inch iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone Delay: Yet another rumor claims that the 6.1-inch iPhone will face a delay, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the 6.1-inch iPhone won’t be coming out at the same time as the other two smartphones. This is the budget LCD iPhone Apple is reportedly planning to release this year. The rumor says that AAPL will release its more expensive OLED brothers next month. However, the LCD version won’t make it in time for a September release. The source of this rumor is analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone Lineup: Sources inside Apple are revealing more details about the upcoming iPhone lineup for 2018, Bloomberg notes. The publication’s sources claim that there will indeed be three new iPhone models coming out in 2018. It also notes that many insiders at the company are referring to 2018 as an “s” year. This likely means that there won’t be major changes to the form factor of smartphones coming out this year when compared to the 2017 iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

iOS 12 Beta: New versions of the iOS 12 beta are up for download, reports MacRumors. This includes the 11th version of the beta for developers and the 10th version for public testers. These new beta versions are coming out just a few days after the previous ones. This suggests that iOS 12 is getting closer to its final release. This makes sense as AAPL is likely to show off its newest iPhone devices next month. The devices will most likely ship with iOS 12 installed.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.