Monday Apple Rumors: 6.1-Inch iPhone Photo Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a possible 6.1-inch iPhone photo. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone Photo: A recent photo claiming to be of the 6.1-inch iPhone is making the rounds online, reports BGR. The new image shows the top half of the rear of the device. This gives viewers a look at the single-lens camera on the smartphone. There is also an Apple logo that is clearly visible near the middle of the device. While there’s not way to confirm if this is the 6.1-inch iPhone AAPL plans to release later this year, the details match the rumors.

iOS 12 Beta: The sixth beta of iOS 12 is now available for developers to download, MacRumors notes. This new beta comes out just one week after the last developer beta. It is available for download via an over-the-air update, or from the company’s Developer Center website. The beta gives developers time to test out an experiment with new iOS 12 features before the final version of the mobile operating system launches later this year.

Watch Jailbreak: There’s finally been a jailbreak of the Apple Watch, reports 9to5Mac. The person behind this jailbreak goes by the name Tihmstar. They says that the jailbreak works on all of AAPL’s smartwatches. The main version of the jailbreak is for watchOS 4.1 and the Watch Series 3, but changes can be made so it works with any Watch device and watchOS version. The hacker says this jailbreak is basically a full one that gives complete read and write access to users.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.