Friday Apple Rumors: 6.1-inch LCD iPhone Will Be Dual-SIM

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today are details concerning one of AAPL’s upcoming smartphones. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

LCD iPhone: A recent rumor claims that Apple’s upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone will support dual SIM cards, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, this is the only device of four smartphones coming out later this year that will support multiple SIM cards. That’s right. Four iPhone devices are coming later this year. However, one of them will be exclusive to China. This is the dual-sim version of the LCD iPhone. The LCD iPhone coming to the rest of the world will only support a single SIM card.

Headphone Jack: Rumor has it that Apple won’t include a Lightning-to-Headphone-Jack adapter with its 2018 iPhone lineup, AppleInsider notes. This rumor instead claims that the tech company will only still ship the adapter with its older devices, or sell it separately. This prediction is based on information that was revealed by Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS ) in its second-quarter earnings report. Cirrus Logic is the maker of the adapter.

Heart Rate Study: No new participants are able to sign up for the Apple Watch heart rate study, reports MacRumors. The cutoff date to take part in the study was Aug. 1, 2018. However, the study will be taking place through Jan. 31, 2019. The purpose of the study is to determine how effective the smartwatch is at detecting irregular heart rhythms. This feature can potentially allow the device to warn wearers about risks before they are aware of them.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.