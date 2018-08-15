Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Car Project May Still Be Alive

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news concerning Project Titan. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Project Titan: A new rumor claims that the Apple Car is still in the works, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company will release its own car between 2023 and 2025. The rumor says that this car will shake up the automobile industry in the same way that the iPhone did for cellphones. It also claims that the release of the car may be enough to push AAPL above a valuation of $2 trillion. The source of this rumor is analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who has a solid track record when it comes to predicting the tech company’s plans.

iOS 12 Beta: A new version of the iOS 12 beta is available for developers, MacRumors notes. This is the eighth iOS 12 beta for developers. It comes out just a couple of days after the release of the seventh iOS 12 developer beta. The seventh beta was quickly pulled after several performance issues were found in it. It appears that the eighth developer beta solves these issues. There will also likely be a new public beta that comes out in the next couple of days.

Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A , BRK.B ) is increasing its stake in Apple, reports AppleInsider. The company is raising its stake in AAPL by 5%. This had the company spending around $5.4 billion to acquire 12,388,244 shares of AAPL stock. This gives Buffett’s company almost 252 million shares of AAPL stock.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.