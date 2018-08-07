Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Changes Plans for 2019 iPhone Lineup

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a change for 2019 iPhone plans. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

2019 iPhone: A recent rumor claims that Apple is changing its plans for its 2019 iPhone lineup, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company will not be releasing only OLED smartphones next year. Instead, it claims that AAPL will still release an LCD version of the iPhone in 2019. The rumor specifically notes that LG Display will provide the company with the panels for the device. The lukewarm reception of the iPhone X is reportedly behind this change.

Mac Face ID: A new patent details a Face ID system that may come to Mac computers, 9to5Mac notes. This new patent describes a system that could allow a Mac to scan a person’s face while in sleep mode. It would then wake up the computer if the person’s face of depth map matches one on record. The patent also talks about using gestures to control the computer. It’s unknown if Face ID will make its way to Mac computers, but it seems likely.

Wireless Charging: Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI ) is releasing a new wireless charger that works with Apple’s devices, reports AppleInsider. A third-party making an accessory for an AAPL device is nothing new. However, this charger has the unique distinction of being made in collaboration with the tech company. It can supply the 2017 iPhone lineup with 7.5 watt of power. It also works with other devices with Qi wireless charging that aren’t made by AAPL, but they only get access to 5 watts of power.

