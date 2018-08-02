Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 12 Beta Leaks Upcoming iPad Pro Design

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is design info for the upcoming iPad Pro. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPad Pro: Information found in the iOS 12 beta gives a look at the design of the next iPad Pro, reports BGR. This information comes from an update to an icon in the beta. This icon is for the iPad and it is different from its predecessor. The new icon shows a device with a smaller bezel and no home button. This matches up with rumors that have been saying AAPL will add Face ID support to the next generation of the tablet.

Folding Display: Another patent shows that Apple is still working on folding displays, AppleInsider notes. The patent is titled “Foldable cover and display for an electronic device.” It details a system that would allow the company to create devices with displays that can fold in a variety of different ways. This could open up the door to a much different type of device than what we are use to seeing from the company. However, there’s no guarantee that AAPL will release a device like this in the future.

Trillion: Apple is now the first, and only, publicly-traded company to reach a value of $1 trillion dollars, reports MacRumors. The change happened earlier today when the company’s stock moved past $207 per share. The actual amount needed to reach the $1-trillion value was $207.05. This is based on the company’s 4,829,926,000 outstanding shares as of July 20, 2018.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.