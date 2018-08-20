Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone Preorders May Start in Mid-September

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when 2018 iPhone preorders may open. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone Preorders: A recent rumor claims to know when Apple will open up preorders for its 2018 iPhone lineup, reports AppleInsider. According to these rumors, the tech company is planning to open up iPhone preorders on Sept. 14, 2018. That’s a Friday. This follows the same pattern as previous preorder periods for AAPL’s iPhone launches. The Sept. 14 preorder date comes from international wireless carriers.

iOS 12 Beta: The newest beta of iOS 12 for developers is now up for grabs, MacRumors notes. This new beta is the ninth version for developers. It comes out just a few days after the release of the eights version of the beta. Developers can download from the company’s Developer Center over via an over-the-air update. A public version of the beta will likely release in the next couple of days.

Watch 2018: New Apple Watch registrations are showing up in Eurasia, reports 9to5Mac. There are six new Watch registrations that are showing up in databases. These are likely different models for a new line of smartwatches from AAPL that will launch in 2018. The rumors claim that these devices will be coming out next month. The model numbers for these devices are “A1977, A1978, A1975, A1976, A2007 and A2008.”

