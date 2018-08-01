Wednesday Apple Rumors: More iPhone X Plus Details Leak

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is more details about the upcoming iPhone X Plus. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone X Plus: More information about the iPhone X Plus is leaking from the iOS 12 beta, reports BGR. This bit of information includes a new portrait mode feature for the smartphone. This would have the device acting in a similar way to an iPad when flipped horizontally. The information from the beta also reveals that the resolution of the device would be 2688 x 1242, which matches up with previous rumors about the smartphone.

Smartphone Vendor: Apple is no longer the number two smartphone vendor in the world, MacRumors notes. A recent collection of data shows that the tech company is now in the third spot following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2018. The smartphone vendor that took over AAPL’s position is Huawei. The company beating out both of these vendors for the top spot is Samsung.

R&D Spending: R&D spending at Apple was up during the second quarter of 2018, reports AppleInsider. Information from the company’s most recent earnings report shows that R&D spending is up 7% from the same time last year. This makes sense for anyone keeping up with rumors about AAPL. Several rumors claim that the company is planning to release a slew of new devices later this year. This would easily explain the increase in R&D spending.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.