Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Planning to Ditch 3D Touch Soon

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of plans for 3D Touch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

3D Touch: A new rumor claims that 3D Touch isn’t going to be around for much longer, reports BGR. According to this rumor, Apple is planning to ditch the feature from its smartphones in the near future. Some rumors also note that it won’t be present in the budget 6.1-inch iPhone coming out later this year. The feature doesn’t see much use and is expensive to add to devices, which is why future iPhone lines may not have it.

iPhone Shipments: Recent reports suggest that this is going to be a big year for iPhone shipments, MacRumors notes. These reports claim that AAPL will see the largest shipments of iPhones since the launch of the iPhone 6 in 2014. These reports come from insiders in the company’ supply line, as well as the guidance from iPhone manufacturers. The sources point to the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone as playing a large factor in the high shipments this year.

Project Titan: More patents concerning Project Titan are showing up, reports AppleInsider. This includes two new patents around the Apple car. The first has to do with a new type of sunroof that would slide down the rear of a vehicle. The second is for seats that provide passengers with haptic feedback. This feedback can allow the car to notify passengers about various bits of information without the need for visual or audio cues.

