Tuesday Apple Rumors: A New MacBook is On the Way

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new MacBook coming out in 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

MacBook 2018: A new rumor claims that Apple will release a new MacBook in 2018, reports Bloomberg. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release a low-cost MacBook this year. The device will be more for budget customers than the MacBook Pro line. However, it will still feature a 13-inch Retina display. The rumor also says a new Mac mini will also come out in 2018. It will be a more expensive device with professionals in mind.

Fortnite: It looks like Fortnite is coming to the Apple TV, 9to5Mac notes. New code inside the game includes mention of tvOS. This appears to suggest that a TV version of the game is in the works. The tvOS text was found alongside code for versions of the game on other devices and consoles. However, it is unknown when such a version of the game will come out.

Project Titan: A new patent may reveal details of a feature for Apple’s self-driving car system, reports AppleInsider. The patent describes a system that will allow the vehicle to alert other drivers about its intentions. However, this would be different from just using turn signals. Instead, the car may use projectors to display its intended action to other drivers on the road. It could also use a countdown timer for when it expects to make the move.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.