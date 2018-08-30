Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Sends Out Media Invites for Sept. 12 Event

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company’s next big event. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

September Event: Apple is sending out invites to members of the media for its next big event, reports MacRumors. This new event from the tech company will be taking place on Sept. 12, 2018. AAPL will likely be using this event to announce quite a few new devices. Rumors claims that we will see new iPhone, Watch and iPad devices announced at the event. The new iPhone models for 2018 are a sure thing at this point. If rumors are true, three new iPhones models will make an appearance at this event.

MicroLED: Apple is reportedly looking at microLED for its future devices, 9to5Mac notes. According to this rumor, the tech company has been visiting with several companies working on microLED displays. However, it is still unknown when these displays will make their way into AAPL’s devices. MicroLED is an upgrade over the current OLED displays that the company uses in its iPhone line.

AR Glasses: It looks like Apple has made an acquisition to help with its AR glasses, reports BGR. Recent reports claim that the tech company has acquired Akonia Hologrpahics. This is a startup based in Colorado that has been working on technology for AR glasses. This includes the ability to create “thin, transparent smart glass lenses that display vibrant, full-color, wide field-of-view images.” While this is a move forward for AR glasses, it still doesn’t shine any light on when AAPL may release such a product.

