Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Will Keep TSMC On as Processor Manufacturer

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the continuing relationship between the company and TSMC. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

TSMC Processors: Analysts claim that AAPL will continue to work with TSMC for its processors, reports AppleIsnider. According to these analysts, the tech company is planning to continue its relationship with TSMC until at least 2020. This will have it creating the processors for the company’s iPhone and iPad lines. TSMC has been making processors for AAPL since 2014. The analysts say there aren’t any other candidates that can likely take over processor manufacturing for the company.

Foundation: AAPL is working on a new series based on Isaac Asimov’s Foundation books, MacRumors notes. The tech company is reportedly making this a straight to series order for the Foundation books. The company handling the creation of the show is Skydance. AAPL has been ramping up production of original shows lately and this is just a sign of those efforts.

Apple-1: A working Apple-1 computer is going up for auction in September, reports 9t05Mac. This is one of the only types of these computers that actually still works. This includes the device not having any modifications that replace old parts. Instead, it is the same as it was back when it came out, but with some restoration done to the board. The computer will likely bring in between $300,000 and $600,000 at auction.

