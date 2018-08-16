R.I.P. Aretha Franklin: 13 Things to Remember About the Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, passed away on Thursday.

Aretha Franklin was 76 years old at the time of her death. The cause of her death was advanced pancreatic cancer. Franklin was at her home in Detroit, Mich., at the time of her passing.

The following are a few things to remember about Aretha Franklin.

Her full name is Aretha Louise Franklin.

She was born on March 25, 1942 in Memphis, Tenn.

Her mother, Barbara Siggers Franklin, was also a singer, as well as a pianist.

The Queen of Soul’s father was a pastor named C. L. Franklin.

He and his wife separated when Aretha was six years old.

Aretha stayed with her father after the split and her mother died of a heart attack four years later.

Aretha Franklin was the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Her career spanned 50 decades and she saw over 100 singles place on the Billboard charts.

She was also the winner of 18 Grammy Awards.

Franklin’s career also saw her sing for three Presidents of the United States.

These Presidents were Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

She also sang at the funeral of civil rights champion Martin Luther King Jr.

The song the Queen of Soul is most known for is Respect, which came out in 1967.

You can follow this link to learn more about Aretha Franklin. A video of Respect is also available below.

