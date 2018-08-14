U.S. News Ranking: 20 Best Hospitals in the U.S.

The 2018 U.S. News ranking of the 20 best hospitals in the U.S. has been released, rating every hospital in the nation based on a number of factors.

The publication narrowed down its evaluation of nearly 5,000 hospitals into the 20 best for its latest rankings and ratings, according to its Honor Roll ranking system. U.S. News gives out Honor Roll points to hospitals if they ranked highly in one or more of the 16 specialties that the publication examines.

Higher rankings netted these hospitals more points, while being one of the highest performing health care organization in one of more of the nine procedures and conditions would rank a hospital higher. The Honor Roll is made up of the 20 hospitals with the highest rankings.

Here’s the list: