U.S. News Ranking: 20 Best Hospitals in the U.S.

The 2018 U.S. News ranking of the 20 best hospitals in the U.S. has been released, rating every hospital in the nation based on a number of factors.
The publication narrowed down its evaluation of nearly 5,000 hospitals into the 20 best for its latest rankings and ratings, according to its Honor Roll ranking system. U.S. News gives out Honor Roll points to hospitals if they ranked highly in one or more of the 16 specialties that the publication examines.
Higher rankings netted these hospitals more points, while being one of the highest performing health care organization in one of more of the nine procedures and conditions would rank a hospital higher. The Honor Roll is made up of the 20 hospitals with the highest rankings.
Here’s the list:
- Mayo Clinic: This Minnesota hospital retained the top spot with 414 points.
- Cleveland Clinic: This location got 385 points, keeping its 2nd place spot.
- Johns Hopkins Hospital: 355 points, located in Baltimore.
- Massachusetts General Hospital: 354 points for this Boston hospital.
- University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine: This Ann Arbor hospital got 324 points.
- UCSF Medical Center: Located in San Francisco, this one got 296 points.
- UCLA Medical Center: 267 points for this Los Angeles hospital.
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Located in Los Angeles, this one got 252 points.
- Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital: This Stanford, California hospital got 250 points.
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital: 242 points.
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital: This St. Louis hospital got 241 points.
- Mayo Clinic Phoenix: This Arizona hospital got 241 points.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital: 228 points for this Chicago hospital.
- Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian: This place got 225 points, located in Philadelphia.
- NYU Langone Hospitals: This New York hospital got 208 points.
- UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside: Located in Pittsburgh, this hospital amassed 208 points.
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center: The Nashville, Tennessee hospital got 198 points after not being ranked a year ago.
- Mount Sinai Hospital: This New York hospital got 192 points and retained its last-year spot of 18th place.
- Duke University Hospital: This Durham, North Carolina location got 178 Honor Roll points.
- Brigham and Women’s Hospital: Located in Boston, it garnered 177 points.