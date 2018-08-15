Birth Control App: FDA Approves Natural Cycles App

Natural Cycles, a birth control app, has been given approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Source: Shutterstock

The Natural Cycles birth control app requires users to obtain an additional part that works with their smartphones. This piece is a sensitive thermometer that the woman uses five times a week in the morning to take her temperature.

The thermometer is able to sense the slight change in temperature that a woman experiences during ovulation. This is typically only half a degree. Women who use the system as recommenced can use the results to take part in unprotected sexual intercourse on days when they aren’t likely to be fertile.

According to the FDA, the Natural Cycles birth control app went through studies involving 15,570 women. It had a “perfect use” failure rate of 1.8% and a “typical use” failure rate of 6.5%. Perfect use is when the user perfectly follows the app’s instructions. Typical use is when the woman may have skipped days, or not followed the app’s advice for protection.

Here are some reviews of the Natural Cycles birth control app from the Google Play Store.

“Easy to use, very happy with it. Been using the app for several months now and would happily recommend it to others.”

“I’ve only been using this app for a few months, but so far and it has exceeded my expectations. Definitely would highly recommend. Especially for anyone who is unable to take hormonal birth control.”

“Was unsure at first but 7 months in and its the best thing Ive done for my body. Real cycles and calculated safe sex. Have said goodbye to the pill after 15 years.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.