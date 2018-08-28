Box Stock: 9 Things to Know About Q2 Earnings

Box stock (NYSE: BOX ) was sliding following the company’s latest quarterly earnings showing late in the day Tuesday.

Here’s how the cloud content management company performed in its fiscal second quarter of 2019:

Box posted an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share for the period when excluding certain items.

Analysts were calling for the company to amass an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Box’s revenue was up 21% compared to the year-ago quarter, reaching $148.2 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate was projecting the company to bring in sales of $146.5 million, according to a survey from Thomson Reuters.

Box had 11 deals during the period that were worth at least $500,000, which is 3 more than during the year-ago quarter.

For its third quarter of the fiscal year, the company is calling for a loss between 8 cents and 7 cents per share on adjusted basis, while analysts project a loss of 6 cents per share, per Thomson Reuters.

Box sees its third-quarter revenue in the range of $154 million to $155 million, while Wall Street calls for revenue of $155 million.

For the fiscal year, the company updated its guidance to a loss of 18 cents to 16 cents per share, in line with analysts’ expectations of a loss of 18 cents per share, on an adjusted basis.

Box also sees its revenue in the range of $606 million to $608 million, in line with the Thomson Reuters forecast of $606.5 million.

BOX stock was down nearly 4% after the bell despite the company’s strong quarterly earnings showing. Shares were up about 2.3% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company’s results.